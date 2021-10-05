Communist Party Thanks Comrade Grimes for Doing the Bare Minimum

Oh, to be a fly on the wall or to be the freelance transcriber forced to listen to the conversation between a TMZ reporter and the spokesperson for the U.S. Communist Party discussing paparazzi shots of Grimes reading The Communist Manifesto in a garment-dyed Skims bodysuit with a cape.

Shortly after the photos above were taken, Grimes took to Instagram to explain that reading Marx after splitting from the world’s richest man was allegedly a troll to spur memes. She’s still living with E (like all the most annoying people on Twitter, she refers to ex-boyfriend Elon Musk by his first initial) and is not a communist.

But TMZ still took the time to speak to a spokesperson for Communist Party USA. According to the outlet, “ even though the singer has said she doesn't identify as a communist, the fact she was spotted reading ‘The Communist Manifesto’ is a massive win for them [Communists].”

The Communist Party rep also told TMZ that “even if the Grimes pics were just a publicity stunt, it’s a textbook case of all publicity being good publicity.”

Another win for Communism: Grimes concedes that “although there are some very smart ideas in this book -- but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it.”

I, for one, cannot wait until the day that Grimes irons that idea out enough to explain it.

According to my favorite tweet of all time, the musician is the number one class traitor of all time, just above Aladdin and cop horses.