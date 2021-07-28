Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Finds New Love in Short King

Well, well, well, looks like Chrishell Stause — Selling Sunset star, Dancing With the Stars eighth-place champion, namesake of a Shell gas station and a man named Chris — has a new beau after declaring in March that she was “off of men” for a year.

The reality-TV luxury realtor, who has lately been vacationing in Italy with some of her coworkers, shared a few Instagram snapshots (caption: “The JLo effect.” ???) of their holiday on Wednesday. “This looks so fun,” you might say to yourself, swiping through the photo carousel. “It’s great that Chrishell feels so comfortable with her boss Jason Oppenheim, whom she is standing next to in most of these sun-dappled pictures. What a wonderful relationship with a coworker. I wish my manager and I were so close — oh, huh, that looks… very close. To be candid, in this last shot he is shirtless and nuzzling her neck.”

“But wait,” you might add, desperately trying to convince yourself that there’s no way this former soap thespian with a million-dollar smile would be dating a man who is, frankly, lacking in hair and height, although definitely jacked and supposedly very successful, “maybe that’s just overly friendly skin-on-skin contact between colleagues, in the style of the Italians, or so I hear.”

Sorry, bud, Jason’s twin brother Brett basically confirmed the relationship in a comment on Stause’s post: “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.” In case you need more evidence, Brett’s girlfriend — a model named Tina Louise — also commented, “Congratulations you guys! Finally IG official ❤️❤️❤️” Is that proof enough for you?

It’s a match made in reality TV producer heaven, as any two cast members canoodling is guaranteed to provide at least several episodes’ worth of dramatic material. Previous Selling Sunset seasons were already able to milk the fact that Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald, another realtor at the agency, were once in a relationship. In light of this new development, how does Fitzgerald feel? Will Stause have to adjust, height wise, to courting a short king? Will the Oppenheim Group’s human resources department reprimand the company’s founder for romantically pursuing yet another employee? Given that the next season of the show only started filming in May, it’ll probably be a while before we find out…