Trend Alert: Children of Celebrities Dating Each Other

Nepotism babies: They grow up so fast. On Wednesday, Delilah Belle Hamlin, daughter of Real Housewife Lisa Rinna and famed Italian chef Harry Hamlin, was photographed on a dinner date with Ray Nicholson, son of Jack Nicholson. Ray, 30, recently had a bit part in Licorice Pizza, and Delilah Belle, 23, recently celebrated six months of sobriety after accidentally overdosing on beta blockers and Benadryl. According to Page Six, the hot new couple was in “great spirits” as they excited a Santa Monica restaurant together. It’s not clear how long they have been seeing each other — perhaps this was a first date that the paparazzi just so happened to witness? — but they seem happy, and I’m sure Rinna is ecstatic.

Ray and Delilah Belle aren’t the only children of celebrities enjoying each other’s company and the attention of the tabloids lately. Iris Apatow, the 19-year-old daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, recently started dating Ryder Robinson, the 18-year-old son of Kate Hudson and The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson. Iris and Ryder debuted their relationship on Instagram on Valentine’s Day, with both of their famous-actress mothers signaling their approval with heart emojis.

Other recent couplings include Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, and Riley Hawk, son of Tony Hawk; Lily Collins, daughter of Phil Collins, and Charlie McDowell, son of Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell; and Grace Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep, and Mark Ronson, son of Ann Dexter-Jones and Laurence Ronson. (As a bonus, Mark was previously engaged to Rashida Jones, daughter of Quincy Jones.)

How do these crazy kids meet each other? In Delilah Belle’s case, I’m sure her mother has a complex, proprietary system that is borderline illegal and will be studied by future celebrity historians. For everyone else, I guess there’s Raya. I wish them all the best in merging their inherited fortunes.