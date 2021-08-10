Chet Hanks — A Good Actor? Antivax Video Says Yes

Chet Hanks has added Being Antivax to the list of reasons to dislike him. If you’ve lost track of what else is on that list, it includes him speaking patois all the time, being a white rapper, and coining the term “White Boy Summer.”

In a video posted to his Instagram, the Northwestern alum pleaded with viewers to get the COVID vaccine, saying “With the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should I think it’s really important that we all do this as citizens, as Americans,” and then, in a twist, he yelled, “Sike! Bitch, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”

Hanks continued on, saying “It’s the motherfucking flu, get over it. If you’re sick, stay inside… I’m tired of wearing a motherfucking mask.”

It seems like just yesterday Hanks was telling us his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were “not trippin’” over their own COVID diagnoses, and saying that they weren’t worried about it.

Chet’s antivax video is actually kind of a good acting performance, I have to admit. I was genuinely surprised when he sprung the “sike” on us, despite everything I know about Chet Hanks pointing in the direction of him being unvaccinated. The real surprise is that Hanks inherited his parents’ acting abilities.

According to his IMDb page, Hanks is most known for his roles as Student in Library in the fourth Indiana Jones movie, Pizza Delivery Boy in Larry Crowne (a Tom Hanks directorial project), Party Goer in Project X, and someone named Jimmy Grimm in that Fantastic Four movie we all forgot about. If this latest project tells us anything, it’s that while he is stupid, he’s got some real chops, and could be a real actor if whatever it is he’s doing right now doesn’t work out. Go get ‘em, Chet. Make Northwestern proud.