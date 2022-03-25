Charlie Puth Cries Fat Tears Over Teen Who Dumped Him

Any Puther worth her salt knows that Charlie Puth stays on TikTok. The singer regularly gives fans a peek into his process on the app, detailing all the little oohs and ahhs that go into his songs. This week, Puth got serious and broke down in tears while explaining that his upcoming song “That’s Hilarious” is based on “the worst breakup” of his life.

“I’m really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I’m kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life,” Puth said in the video earlier this week, furiously blinking away tears.

The “Attention” singer said that hearing the final verison of the song brought him back to 2019, which was “the fuckin worst year” of his life.

So who is this mysterious heartbreaker who has Puth so torn up three years later? Well, it is none other than Charlotte Lawrence.

Who is Charlotte Lawrence? You don’t know the singer from her famous hits such as “Why Do You Love Me” and “Joke’s On You” (from the Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn soundtrack)? Well maybe you know her from her dad, Bill Lawrence. You don’t know who that is? He created Scrubs.

Puth and Lawrence (good name for a legal practice) broke up in 2019 after dating for less than a year. He was 27 and she had just turned 19 at the time of their split, which makes Puth sobbing on TikTok even funnier. Why are you, as a grown man, publicly crying about a teenager who broke your heart three years ago?

I hope Lawrence is in a group chat with her girlies mocking Puth. Everyone knows that the best part of your friend finally dumping her loser old man boyfriend is finally getting to say that he sucked the whole time.