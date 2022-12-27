Celebrity Winners and Losers of 2022
Final scores revealed here
In life, you’re either winning or you’re losing. No one knows this more than stars like Tom Brady and Tom Cruise. But this year, which Tom won, and which Tom lost? You’ll have to read on to find out.
WINNERS: Blonde Women
Amanda Seyfried, Meghann Fahy, and Kaley Cuoco all crushed it this year.
LOSER: Tom Brady
He’s spending Christmas Eve alone in a hotel.
WINNER: Tom Cruise
Look at this guy go.
LOSER: Leonardo DiCaprio
He’s 48 now.
WINNERS: Will Smith and Chris Rock
We could not stop talking about these guys. And now Chris is dating Lake Bell.
LOSERS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
No one came to their flop fake-plantation wedding.
WINNER: Adam Brody
Gawker’s Sexiest Man Alive.
LOSERS: Every star who participated in a crypto commercial
Especially Matt Damon.
WINNER: Ben McKenzie, crypto skeptic
The O.C. was the best show of the 2000s.
LOSERS: Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles
Worst separation behavior of the year. Worst movie press tour of the year. Worst movie performance of the year.
WINNER: James Cameron
Best movie press tour of the year.
LOSER: Elon Musk
Am I right? 🤣🤣
WINNERS: Delilah Doodoo and Mimsy Gray
They are always in the conversation.
LOSER: Buccal fat
We don’t want this anymore.
WINNER: Lea Michele
She did it.