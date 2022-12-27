Celebrity Winners and Losers of 2022

In life, you’re either winning or you’re losing. No one knows this more than stars like Tom Brady and Tom Cruise. But this year, which Tom won, and which Tom lost? You’ll have to read on to find out.

WINNERS: Blonde Women

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried, Meghann Fahy, and Kaley Cuoco all crushed it this year.

LOSER: Tom Brady

MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images

He’s spending Christmas Eve alone in a hotel.

WINNER: Tom Cruise

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Look at this guy go.

LOSER: Leonardo DiCaprio

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

He’s 48 now.

WINNERS: Will Smith and Chris Rock

Lee Celano/WireImage/Getty Images

We could not stop talking about these guys. And now Chris is dating Lake Bell.

LOSERS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

No one came to their flop fake-plantation wedding.

WINNER: Adam Brody

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gawker’s Sexiest Man Alive.

LOSERS: Every star who participated in a crypto commercial

Andia/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Especially Matt Damon.

WINNER: Ben McKenzie, crypto skeptic

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The O.C. was the best show of the 2000s.

LOSERS: Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage, Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Worst separation behavior of the year. Worst movie press tour of the year. Worst movie performance of the year.

WINNER: James Cameron

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Best movie press tour of the year.

LOSER: Elon Musk

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Am I right? 🤣🤣

WINNERS: Delilah Doodoo and Mimsy Gray

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They are always in the conversation.

LOSER: Buccal fat

We don’t want this anymore.

WINNER: Lea Michele

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

She did it.