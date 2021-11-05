Celebrity Divorce Watch: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is a tragic Hollywood figure. As the only daughter of the late Aaron Spelling, she’s spent her life inexpertly navigating the highs and lows of nepotistic stardom: One day she’s playing Donna Martin on Beverly Hills 90210, and the next thing you know it’s 15 years later and she’s suing Benihana after falling on one of the restaurant’s hibachi grills during her family’s Easter lunch. (The parties settled out of court in 2017.) These days, Ms. Spelling has been making tabloid headlines by loudly suggesting in public places that she is planning to divorce her husband of 15 years, Dean McDermott.

Spelling, 48, met McDermott, 54, on the set of the Lifetime movie Mind Over Murder in 2005. Both actors were married to other people at the time; Spelling later revealed in an episode of one of her short-lived reality TV series, True Tori, that she and McDermott “had sex the first night we met.” After what I’m sure was a gorgeous night together, they quickly got divorced from their respective spouses, McDermott got a tattoo on his wrist that said “Truly, Madly, Deeply, Tori,” and they married each other on a “private island” in Fiji in 2006.

Tori, Dean, and their five children. JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Since then, Spelling and McDermott have had five children together and have been sued by various credit card companies for hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills. In 2013, McDermott admitted to cheating on Spelling with a woman he met on the set of Chopped Canada. (By way of apology, he got another tattoo that says “Tori’s” directly above his penis.) And last year, Spelling and McDermott made the state of California’s “Top 500 Tax Delinquents,” which is apparently a real thing that exists. (The state says they owe over $300,000.)

I know what you’re thinking: Spelling and McDermott live a beautiful life and they will 100 percent grow old together happily. But I’m sorry to tell you that’s not true. They are going to get divorced.

Rumors of a Spelling-McDermott split started this summer, after Spelling revealed on Sirius XM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” that she and her husband sleep in separate bedrooms. A couple of months later, Spelling stepped out for a night with her girlfriends wearing what appeared to be Khloe Kardashian’s face — a telltale sign of a woman going through it. Then, last month, she was photographed at close range outside an attorney’s office screaming into her cell phone and holding a legal pad that had the words “custody,” “assets,” and “support” written in big letters on it.

“Sources” connected to Spelling have since shared some of her private thoughts about the relationship with Us Weekly, Page Six, and other tabloids. “Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight this week. “Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons.”

Another source told Us Weekly that McDermott and Spelling recently had a fight, after which McDermott “went missing” for two days. The couple is “always on the verge of divorce,” the insider alleged. No kidding.

How does McDermott feel about all of this? Well, this week he went for a walk in his sweatpants in front of the paparazzi, and he was not wearing his wedding ring.

However the clearest sign the couple is heading to court came this past weekend, when Spelling dressed up like a “dead bride” for Halloween. “Never look back,” she captioned one of the photos she posted on Instagram Stories.

I guess I agree that Spelling would be best served by looking forward (and perhaps getting a job). I wish McDermott lots of luck with his impending tattoo removals.

This has been Celebrity Divorce Watch. Previously: Christina Haack from “Flip or Flop.”