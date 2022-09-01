Celebrity Divorce Watch: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Would you believe that the gluten-free life of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is not as paradisiacal as it seems? According to Page Six, the recently unretired NFL star and Brazilian model are in an “epic fight.” A source told the gossip outlet that the married couple is doing the celebrity equivalent of sleeping in separate bedrooms: Brady’s at the family compound in Tampa, and Bündchen has fled to Costa Rica.

Another source told Page Six, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

That does seem like something that would lead to a fight. Marriage is all about getting the other person to do exactly what you want, and it sounds like both parties are failing here.

So are Brady and Bündchen going to divorce? Well, they’ve been married for 13 years, which is a weird number to go out on. If it were me, I’d stick it out for a nice round 15. And a source hedged to Page Six that the couple has had epic fights like this before and made up.

But Brady, for his part, seems upset. He missed 11 days of training camp this summer, and his excuse to the press was somewhat alarming. “It’s all personal…everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” he said. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of shit going on.”

As for Bündchen, she most recently posted about Brady for his birthday on August 3. The caption was written with the detached air of a workplace acquaintance:

“Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life! ❤️”

She also recently told British Vogue that marriage takes work, which is never a good sign.

Brady and the Buccaneers will play the Dallas Cowboys in their first regular season game on Sunday, September 11 — more bad luck. Will Bündchen return from Costa Rica to cheer him on from the stands? We will officially be watching.

