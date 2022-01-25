Celebrity Divorce Watch: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines

Has noted anti-vax activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. finally gone too far? His wife, Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, wants you to know that she’s at least considering the possibility. After Kennedy compared current vaccine mandates and restrictions to the Holocaust at an anti-vax rally in D.C. on Sunday, Hines tweeted that she loves her husband, but they just don’t agree on some things.

This is the first time Hines has publicly addressed her husband’s anti-vax views. While we still don’t know if she believes, like her husband, that vaccines may cause autism, at least she’s willing to break with him on the Holocaust comparisons. Kennedy, meanwhile, apologized for the remark while kinda doubling down on it.

So, should we expect another Camelot divorce? It does seem as though they disagree on how to handle the pandemic: Kennedy complained to Politico in December that “I’m not always the boss at my own house” after the site reported that Hines asked for guests to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 before attending the couple’s holiday party. But the pandemic has been going on for almost two years now (help), and Hines has yet to leave the couple’s multimillion-dollar Mediterranean villa in a huff.

Hines and Kennedy have been married since 2014, after being introduced by none other than Hines’ Curb co-star Larry David. In a New York Times piece about the couple’s grand Hyannis Port wedding, Kennedy said that at first he was nervous about dating an actress, but David assuaged his fears. According to Kennedy, David told him, “Nothing you ever do will rattle her.”

My guess is that Hines will wait to see what people are saying about this in a couple weeks (probably nothing) and go on living her life. It’s pretty clear she knew what she was getting into when she married the guy.