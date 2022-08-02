Celebrity Breakup Watch: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have had one of the most demonstrative relationships between two thirty-something celebrities in history. After meeting on the set of one of Randall Emmett’s doomed geezer teasers in 2020, they fell in love and started telling everyone about it all the time.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said on LaLa Kent’s podcast two years ago, back when Kent and Emmett were still together and Fox was pretending to be friends with her because she was in that movie. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.” Later they made out in a bathroom, drank each other’s blood, and got engaged under a tree.

Unfortunately, when you are so demonstrative with your significant other in public, people will notice when things start to fade out. And my belief is that things are fading out. Fox hasn’t posted MGK on her Instagram feed since May. And the last time that she talked about their relationship in public was a month ago, at the premiere of MGK’s documentary Life In Pink. She told an E! News reporter that one of the first questions she asked her significant other was if he was breastfed as a baby. “​​It was a great question because it has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament," she said.

That’s an interesting window into Fox’s mind, but not much else. No wedding plans have been announced.

And then there’s this blind item from Crazy Days and Nights last week, which reads, “The split announcement between the three named rapper/singer and the actress is imminent.” If you didn’t know, Machine Gun Kelly is a three-named rapper/singer and Megan Fox is an actress.

The sign that convinced me we can expect a long, drawn out breakup statement in blood-red font on our feeds soon, however, was this post from Fox on Instagram yesterday:

Recycling sexy pics — including one involving a toilet — from an underwear photoshoot with Kourtney Kardashian that occurred almost a year ago? This woman is planning on dating again.