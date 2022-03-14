Has Cazzie David Left Us a Hint?

By now you’ve likely seen screenshots of texts between boat owner Pete Davidson and divorced man Kanye West. They appeared on the now-private Instagram page of comedian Dave Sirus on Sunday, presumably on behalf of Davidson, who does not at this point have his own Instagram. The texts were embarrassing for all parties (most of all Pete Davidson but second-most of all Dave Sirus; sorry man), and they are not our focus right now. Right now our focus is Cazzie David, and a little hint she may have left for us.

You remember Cazzie David. Pete Davidson’s original sin? Daughter of Larry David? Too full to fuck? Davidson broke up with the comedy heiress, his girlfriend of over two years, right before he began a relationship with Ariana Grande in 2018. Everyone was mad at him for breaking up with Cazzie David (over text, allegedly), because she was seen as a relatively “normal” and “relatable” person for him to date, compared with superstar Ariana Grande, even though in reality each of their lives is far more auspicious than a life you or I could ever hope to know.

What does this have to do with right now? Well, I’m literally telling you. According to InTouch Weekly, after Dave Sirus shared the Pete-and-Kanye text screenshots, Kanye reposted an old photo from Dave Sirus’s Instagram of Pete Davidson, coupled with the “waving goodbye” emoji. Goodbye! Before Kanye took the post down, and this is again according to InTouch, Cazzie David dropped her little breadcrumb into our gaping maw.

Yes … she “liked” it.

Well, well, well. What’s it all mean? I can’t say for sure, but I do know it’s the first thing I’m going to ask the devil about when I get to hell.