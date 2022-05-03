Cara Delevingne Speaks With Amazing Speed At Met Gala

Cara Delevingne was absolutely quaking with excitement at the Met Gala last night, probably because she had such a cool look to show off. With the aid of a stately cane, the British supermodel launched herself onto the red carpet and breezily removed her jacket to reveal a quart of gold body point and some XL nipple covers. What was her inspiration? She can tell you very fast:

If you didn’t catch that, here’s a transcription:

Umwell it’s the GildedAgetheGildedageisverygolden, yknow I went wiff androgyny, I also didalilreveal. Of my boobs BUT not the nippletho, cuzIstillhalftahidethose apparently.

While Delevingne was not permitted to free the nipple, she still brought her trademark vim and vigor to the red carpet, hitting several different poses in the span of 30 seconds.

She even made it to the after party at Casa Cipriani, swapping her gold for silver and her cane for Vanessa Hudgens, who helped her to her car. Rock on!