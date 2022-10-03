Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie Involved in Confusing Incident With Paparazzo

Suicide Squadistas Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne allegedly went method in Buenos Aires this weekend, and it ended with an Argentine paparazzo in the hospital.

According to Page Six, Robbie and Delevingne were leaving a restaurant and entering an Uber when photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera started taking pictures of them. Delevingne managed to get into an Uber, but Robbie only made it halfway in. She jumped from the moving vehicle, and it sped off with only Delevingne. Friend Josey McNamara, a director, and Jac Hopkins, a key grip, were also left behind, per reports.

Depending on who you believe, the paparazzo either ran off and “fell on his own” (as sources tell Page Six), breaking his arm — or, as Orquera alleges in a video obtained by the Sun, McNamara and Hopkins tackled and kicked him while he was running away from them, then left him, in his own words, “lying on the floor” until the police came.

McNamara and Hopkins, who were taken into the police station for questioning, told cops in a police report obtained by the Sun that Orquera was “responsible for his own injuries,” though it is unclear right now if the two men were charged. According to Dlisted, Robbie and Delevingne then flew to southern Argentina on their own. Orquera, meanwhile, is expected to recover.

This is just the latest in a series of increasingly alarming pap set-ups that Robbie and Delevingne, who have matching big toe tattoos, have allegedly found themselves in over the last few months. Robbie was photographed crying hours after leaving Delevingne’s house on September 15, just one week after Delevingne was caught acting twitchy and erratic outside of Van Nuys Airport. Whatever may or may not be happening, we wish the best to all parties involved.