Candace Cameron Bure Sends Jesus After Jojo Siwa

After revealing on TikTok that Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure is the meanest celebrity she’s ever met, Gawker Person of the Year Jojo Siwa has been targeted by the power of prayer.

In direct response to Jojo’s confession (at least according to Us Weekly), Bure posted a suspiciously timed and sufficiently enigmatic Bible verse on her Instagram story. “Trust the lord always,” the floral graphic reads. The actual Isaiah 26:4 verse is “Trust ye in the LORD for ever: for in the LORD JEHOVAH is everlasting strength,” but we’ll allow loose interpretations for Canva graphics.

Jojo, meanwhile, has continued posting remarkable TikTok content, apparently unbothered by Bure’s vicious response. In one video, the singer glued gemstones onto her face to look like a Minion.

Later, she posted a cathartic series of clips covering Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” in the front seat of her parked Lambo, shouting along as a strong alto to the lyrics, “I don’t talk shit about you on the internet,” even though I guess she sort of did.

In another video, Jojo sings along to the Kellyoke cover of the song, perhaps as a nod to the inciting cookie cutter incident on the Kelly Clarkson Show that could’ve started all this.

Bure hasn’t TikToked in response to the Jojo slip yet, but we know the Full(er) House diva isn’t afraid of a little viral content. Especially after she had to apologize last summer for sexily lip-syncing to a Lana Del Rey B-side, a performance that she dedicated to the “Holy Spirit.”

Not since Justin Bieber told Jojo to burn her custom BMW has a feud been THIS hot. But in a battle of words between Siwanators and Christians (though those identities are not mutually exclusively, I guess), the sparkly little wackos are going to win every time.