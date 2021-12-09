Can You Identify Queen Elizabeth's Adorable Great Grandchildren?

You certainly remember the first week that this New York Post aggregation weblog we call Gawker covered Page Six’s stunning exclusive first photo of Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana. Look at the little princess, who looks just like her entrepreneur mother Meghan and mental health advocate father Harry:

Well boys, Page Six has done it again! According to the outlet, “Queen Elizabeth inadvertently revealed a never-before-seen photo of her great-grandchildren during a ceremony at Windsor Castle Wednesday. As she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with The Queen’s Medal for Music Wednesday, eagle-eyed fans of the royals spotted the family portrait sitting on a table in the background, partially blocked by a handbag.”

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Such a beautiful family. And what a sweet tribute to the memory of her late love Prince Philip (face partially blocked by a handbag).

Look at the adorable faces of George (??), Charlotte (???), and the others? Can you tell who is who?