Are You Sitting Down? A British Royal Said Something Racist

A new book called Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War of the Windsors, hellbent on making Harry and Meghan look like sniveling lil sack offs, is actually turning out to be pretty good PR for the fabulous duo. As we discussed earlier in the week, author Tom Bower shared a damning anecdote in which alleged wet blanket Meghan called out Harry’s friends for racism and transphobia during a “shooting weekend” in the country.

And today, Page Six shared another excerpt from Revenge that centers on Queen Consort Camilla making a racist remark about Harry and Meghan’s potential future child in the immediate aftermath of the dotin’ duo going public with their relationship.

Per Bower:

During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House. In Harry’s version, the conversation alternated between serious and joking and touched three topics. First, Harry was told that Meghan should continue with her acting career. Second, Scotland Yard could not automatically be expected to pay for his girlfriend’s 24-hour protection. And third, according to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like.’ In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’

Bower alleges that Harry initially laughed at the comment, but “subsequently, Meghan’s reaction to that conversation turned Harry’s amusement into fury.”

If one remembers the Sussexes March 2021 interview with Montecito sister-in-arms Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry called out an unnamed senior member of the royal family for ruminating on what color skin their mixed race, as-yet-unborn child Archie would have during Meghan’s pregnancy.

The Windsor family, of course, has a 500-year-long history of behavior that not even a royal vacay to the Caribbean or a strategic culling of racist perv uncles can solve, but even so, this is pretty galling. It doesn’t seem like Charles or William have what it takes to rid the monarchy of their prevailing prejudices, and so it will all fall on birthday boy/humanitarian Little Prince G in 50 years.

Worry about your own hair, Camilla!