Caitlyn Jenner Supports Right to Choose Things in General

Former Olympic gold medalist and current California gubernatorial recall candidate Caitlyn Jenner believes in the right to choose. Now, as for what that means specifically, it’s open to all manner of applications. For instance, Jenner said during a Tuesday appearance on CNN’s New Day, “I am for a woman’s right to choose.” Can you say feminist icon?

But in the same breath, Jenner continued, “I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws. And so I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision.” A feminist icon and a states’ rights icon. Perhaps Jenner believes that states are the ultimate women.

When further questioned on how to reconcile her two seemingly conflicting beliefs in the right to choose, Jenner expanded: “Now, do I agree with the decision or not? No, to be honest with you, I actually probably do not agree with the decision. But I agree that they have the right to make their own decision.”

Wait, was Jenner talking about a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion, which Texas has essentially outlawed with the passage of Senate Bill 8, or was she talking about Texas’s right to choose to essentially outlaw a pregnant person’s right to choose to have an abortion? Let’s rewind the tape:

Jenner: “I think they have the right in their state to do what they want to do.”

Oh, okay, got it. Well, by Jenner’s logic, you gotta respect her right to choose to respect states’ rights to choose to take away the right to choose bodily autonomy. That’s what being pro-choice is all about.