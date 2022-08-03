At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere, Brad Pitt Speaks Effusively About at Least One Young Woman

Brad Pitt isn’t letting his old baggage weigh him down on the Bullet Train, I’ll tell you that. Though the actor is eternally in the midst of a messy divorce with ex Angelina Jolie, he is, as we heard recently, “living his best life under the circumstances,” which last night included attending the premiere of his upcoming action-comedy (Bullet Train).

There, he was able to celebrate another feather in his cap: his role as producer for the upcoming Marilyn Monroe film Blonde, starring Ana de Armas. On the red carpet, ET asked how he felt about de Armas filling Marilyn Monroe’s heels.

"Yeah that's beautiful," he said. "Really beautiful."

Oh, huh. I’m sorry, I figured his response would be a bit more enthusiastic. Maybe he was distracted? It doesn’t really seem like he has much to say at all about — ohh, crap. Ack, sorry, my mistake; that was his response to People magazine when he was asked about how proud he was about the fact that his daughter Zahara had recently been accepted to Spelman College.

Sorry!! This is what he had to say to ET when asked about Ana de Armas in Blonde:

"She is phenomenal in it. That’s a tough dress to fill. It was 10 years in the making, it wasn’t until we found Ana that we could get it across the finish line."

Awww. He was definitely prepared for, and knew about the information contained in, at least one of those questions. :)