Bruce Springsteen: Do NOT Name a Rest Stop After Me!!!!

The state of New Jersey and the New Jersey Hall of Fame are updating a few rest stops along the Garden State Parkway to feature the names of notable New Jerseyans, paired with Hard Rock Cafe-style exhibits about them. James Gandolfini, Connie Chung, and Whitney Houston stops will be available for your rest enjoyment. But I’m sorry to say that those planning to choose their rest stop based on whether its namesake is Bruce Springsteen are in for a urinary tract infection.

“Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him," New Jersey Hall of Fame spokeswoman Natasha Alagarasan told northjersey.com. "It should be noted, though, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall.”

A specific reason was not given for why Bruce did not want his name honored as part of the road’s bathroom. Still, we have penned a quick opening to “Thunder Road (Rest Stop Version),” should he change his mind and elect to play it at the unveiling of a future stop:

The car door slams ... kids in a daze

They’ve been in the car for hours drivin’ home from winter holidays

Mom says “WAKE UP!” sort of coldly

But hey that's her and she ain’t no phoney

We’re stopping here again

It’s time to pee and snack again ...

Now go on run inside, darlings you know just what we’re here for

So you're scared and you're thinking that maybe there’s no Cinnabon anymore

Show a little faith! There's magic at the rest stop

If it ain’t there, we’ll stop at the next stop

Oh, and that's alright with me

Pretty good.