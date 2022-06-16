Britney Spears’s Instagram Goes Missing

Britney Spears’s Instagram account has been deactivated exactly one week after her wedding to fitness enthusiast Sam Asghari. What happened? Nobody knows. And we were just getting excited about the possibility of her filming dance videos in her brand new foyer in Calabasas!

Of course, there was some drama leading up to the deactivation. One of Spears’s last posts was a video of an unknown but sporty-looking woman delivering some tough talk about relationships. “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love,” the woman intoned. Spears captioned the video, “Just saying !!!!”

While it’s never clear exactly what Spears is attempting to communicate via social media, most fans took this as a jab at her immediate family members, who all played different but invariably sinister roles in her conservatorship, which ended last year.

Spears’s mom Lynne, who was not invited to her daughter’s wedding last week, took offense to the post and commented, “You have got to be kidding me!! 🙄” Then she deleted the comment, and some time later, Britney’s Instagram was gone.

Before the Lynne drama, Britney also called out her brother, Bryan, in a lengthy Notes app screed posted to her account. She accused him of claiming to be invited to her wedding when he was not, talking about her on a podcast in a rude way, and denying her a sip of Jack and Coke when she was performing shows during her Vegas residencies. So far, he has not publicly responded to the claims.

Asghari’s Instagram is still online, not that anyone cares. Hopefully he’s on the horn with tech support helping his new wife figure all this stuff out.