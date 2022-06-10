Britney Spears’s Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Crashed Her Wedding

Well, she did it: Britney Spears got married yesterday. To her fledgling actor fiance Sam Asghari, of course. Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, wed in front of 60 guests in a tented ceremony outside Spears’s home in Los Angeles. Before the party started, however, there was drama.

Jason Alexander, a 40-year-old man Spears married in Vegas for 55 hours back in 2004, reportedly crashed the wedding site and even made it inside Spears’s home before police tackled him and removed him from the property. He was apparently live on Instagram the whole time, claiming he was Spears’s one true husband. Aaah! TMZ reports that he’s since been booked for trespassing, vandalism, and two counts of battery related to his altercations with security. And there was already an unrelated warrant out for his arrest for larceny.

It’s not clear if Spears found out about any of this before she walked down the aisle; my hope is that she didn’t. People reports that she cried “happy tears” throughout the night and walked herself down the aisle to Elvis’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” (Spon for Baz Luhrmann?)

“As soon as she walked down the aisle and saw Sam, she had the biggest smile,” a source told the tabloid. "She cried several times during the ceremony, but it was all happy tears.”

Phew. The source added, “Britney danced for hours at the reception. You could tell that she had the best time.”

According to People, Spears and Asghari had 60 guests including Paris Hilton, embattled Real Housewife Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounous. Donatella Versace, who dressed Spears for the wedding, was also there. So was Spears’s brother Bryan, though the rest of her family — mom, dad, and sister Jamie-Lynn — were not invited. Spears’s sons Sean Preston and Jayden James also didn’t attend, but a lawyer for their dad Kevin Federline told TMZ they wished their mom the best.

Personally, I would like to see photos of the wedding. For now, I’m happy everyone’s happy and Alexander is in custody.