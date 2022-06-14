Britney Spears Is Getting a New Foyer

Britney Spears got married last Thursday to former video vixen Sam Asghari in a ceremony at her Los Angeles home surrounded by close personal acquaintances Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and Ansel Elgort. What is she going to do now? Move into a new house, duh!

TMZ reports that Spears has purchased an $11.8 million mansion in the same Calabasas neighborhood where her ex-husband Kevin Federline lives with their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. The property has a “huge kitchen,” a pool with a waterslide, and a gift-wrapping room. Most importantly, it has a foyer, which is bound to be at least slightly different from the foyer in Spears’s current home where she films all of her dancing videos for social media. In the span of a week, our newly independent pop star has acquired both a new husband and a new Instagram backdrop. This is a step in the right direction for all of us, I think.

More good news: TMZ also reports that Spears and Asghari signed an “ironclad” prenup that says Asghari will not be entitled to any of Spears’s reported $60 million fortune should they break up. Whether or not he’s on the deed for this new house is an open question. At the very least, he can enjoy the waterslide.