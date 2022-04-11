Britney Spears Pregnant

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, according to an announcement she made on Instagram this afternoon. The 40-year-old pop star, who was released from her conservatorship last November, shared the news alongside a striking image of a pink coffee cup. (As is her custom, she credited the photographer, Andrea McClain, by tagging her.)

Spears said she first suspected she was pregnant after gaining weight. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 …”

Spears has been referring to her fiancé, the actor and fitness model Sam Asghari, as her husband, but it’s not clear if the two have actually gotten married. In the meantime, it sounds like Spears is looking forward to being more in control of her image than she was when she was pregnant with her sons in the mid-2000s.

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have …” she wrote. “it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

In the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, please let this all work out okay, thank you, Amen.