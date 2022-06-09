Britney Spears Is Getting Married Today, and We Wish Her The Best

According to several tabloids including People and TMZ, Britney Spears is getting married to her fledgling actor fiance Sam Asghari today. Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, got engaged about nine months ago, so the timing makes sense. This will be Spears’s third marriage (she previously wed her high school friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours and her backup dancer Kevin Federline for two years) and Asghari’s first. Spears shared footage of her celebrating with her soon-to-be-third-husband in the back seat of a Rolls Royce last night on Instagram Stories. She did a pretty convincing Liz Hurley accent for the occasion, telling her followers, “I feel very sophisticated,” and “toodle-oo, my friends.”

People reports that 60 guests have been invited to the ceremony in Los Angeles and that Spears will be wearing Versace. (Donatella herself visited Spears’s home back in March.) TMZ, meanwhile, puts the guest count at 100 and reports that Spears’s parents and sister Jamie Lynn will not be in attendance. Her brother Bryan might come, though.

TMZ also reports that “it’s not yet been decided who will give Britney away at the altar, as final details are still being worked out.” Maybe Spears’s Australian shepherd Sawyer could do it? That would be cute, and they seem to have a nice bond.

As long as the prenup is signed, sealed, and delivered, I feel fine about whatever happens today. Best wishes to the happy couple.