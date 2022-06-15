Britney Spears Fires Security Team After Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Crashes Wedding

Britney Spears is reorganizing her entire life, and we sure hope it all works out. Last week, she married Hacks extra Sam Asghari at her home in Los Angeles shortly after her ex-husband (of 55 hours) Jason Alexander breezed past security and walked into her home while broadcasting on Instagram Live. This week, Spears bought a new mansion in Calabasas (with a new foyer!) and fired her entire security team. She also slammed her brother on Instagram, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

TMZ reports that Spears “quickly” fired her security team and replaced them after the chaos on her wedding day. She also got a three-year restraining order against Alexander, who was arrested and charged with one felony count of stalking and three misdemeanors including trespassing, vandalism, and battery. He pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Spears has not commented on the Alexander incident, but she did speak up on Instagram yesterday about another uninvited wedding guest: her brother, Bryan Spears.

In the run-up to the wedding, TMZ reported that Bryan was the only family member Britney invited to her wedding. He did not show up, however, revealing on Instagram that he had a conflict (his daughter’s grade-school graduation). In a long Notes-app statement written in her typical circuitous style, Britney refuted the idea that Bryan was ever invited and accused him of not offering her a sip of Jack and Coke after she performed shows during her Vegas residency, among other indignities.

“You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ???” she wrote in her now-deleted post. “Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years … what ???”

Britney also criticized her brother for doing a podcast interview about her conservatorship in 2020 and for posting about the end of her legal battle on Instagram last year. “Psss … I liked your post, brother !!! Happy Britdependence Day !!! Congratulations Brit Brit !!!” she wrote. “GO FUCK YOURSELF Bryan – Fuck you.”

Britney is also estranged from her dad Jamie, mom Lynn, and sister Jamie Lynn. At least she has Selena Gomez.