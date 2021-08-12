Britney Spears’s Bitch Dad Steps Down From Conservatorship

Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has agreed to fuck off, legally speaking. Variety and TMZ report that Spears is stepping down from his daughter’s conservatorship after years of the pop star expressing opposition to the conservatorship and specifically to her father’s role in the arrangement.

In a searing 24-minute statement Britney Spears gave before a Los Angeles probate judge in June, she spoke out against the conservatorship, including the bombshell allegation that the singer was forced to use an IUD against her will. “Ma’am, my dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no — ma’am, they should be in jail,” she told the judge.

In court documents that Jamie Spears filed on Thursday announcing his decision, he still holds: “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

Nevertheless, the filing continues, “even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

Congrats on one step closer to freedom, Britney! This calls for a dance and some celebratory rosary bead counting for our newly Catholic queen.