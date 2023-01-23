Brie Larson’s Friends Should Check In On Her Stat

Ever since Brie Larson posted a video of her playing a Taylor Swift song on an unplugged electric guitar while lying in her bed like a consumption patient on Nov. 16, 2021, and honestly probably before that at least subconsciously, I have disliked her. Okay, actually: I have disliked her public performance of the character “Brie Larson.” Her posts are the worst kind of “random,” and I’m not the only one in her life who has noticed. Her Twitter bio is literally “Actor / Mushroom Forager / SCUBA Certified Diver / Scientific American Subscriber / Dog Mom / Captain Marvel / Generally Stoked.”

Despite how much I hate that series of descriptors, today I felt something different for Mrs. Marvel, and that is: concern.

At 12:52 p.m. ET on Jan. 23, Larson posted the following video on Twitter with the caption, “This is my official audition for #TheNutcracker.”

Hey, gal. You okay?

Either this is an old video that Larson inexplicably decided to post today, or Larson is living in an alternate universe in which it is still December. On top of that, her costume doesn’t even fit.

I am now worried that Larson’s posts are not part of a grand scheme to make her multimillionaire-actress life seem relatable, and are, in fact, evidence that she has lost touch with reality. I am praying for her, and this time, I promise I’m coming from a good place.