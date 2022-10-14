Rabid Housewives Fans Storm the Javits Center for BravoCon

Do you hear that? Off in the distance … over at the Javits Center in Hell’s Kitchen … it’s the beautiful siren song of more than 100 Bravolebrities sitting for panels where both Andy Cohen and fans alike might ask them how they could ever be so rude to that one lady, or what they thought when this lady did a rude thing to that other lady. My gosh, it’s seductive … how could anyone resist!

It turns out, not many people did. Paying $170 for a one-day pass or $430 for a three-day pass (or $825 for a VIP pass, or $1,950 for an SVIP pass), Bravo fans have flooded the convention center, ravenous for Housewife blood and airborne COVID droplets. Their Bravointensity, at today’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel in particular, has some participants calling the fan convention the “new Fyre Fest,” a disastrous festival you might remember as the subject of several hundred increasingly boring documentaries.

Well … that absolutely seems like a nightmare, and I’m glad I did not attempt to get press tickets. I hope the Bravocon attendees can stay safe. I know there’s a “DIVING INTO DUBAI” panel on the “Feeling Jovani Stage (1D)” at 3 p.m. today, which should calm things down a bit for a moment, at least. But I’d steer clear of the Tom Sandoval photo op at 4 p.m. Too dangerous!