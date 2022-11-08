Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Have Re-upped Their Contract Through 2024

Bradley Cooper, the 47-year-old actor-director hoping to win an Oscar for his upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, loves to have a girlfriend. He tested out a couple new ones this summer, but unfortunately they did not meet audience expectations. The beautiful former Glee star Dianna Agron got just a couple weeks of tabloid mentions, and the former Clinton staffer Huma Abedin flopped before she could even do a pap stroll with Coop in the Hamptons. It seems Cooper has decided to return to what worked before: He is reportedly back together with Irina Shayk, the 36-year-old model who gave birth to his daughter Lea de Seine in 2016 and then ferried him through his Oscar campaign for A Star Is Born.

Cooper and Shayk reportedly broke up in 2019, a few months after Shayk gamely sat through Cooper and Lady Gaga’s totally sexy awards-season performances. Now, according to photos we can all see with our own eyes on the Daily Mail, they are back together. The two were spotted waltzing around Manhattan yesterday with Cooper’s two dogs. In one image, Shayk patted Cooper’s butt. Ooh la la.

Shayk, like the pro she is, has been dropping hints for a while that she is once again Cooper’s GF. In August, she posted a photo of Cooper on vacation with her. In September, a source told Page Six the two were thinking about getting back together and having another kid. And on Friday, Shayk posted a photo of Cooper celebrating Halloween with her (he was dressed as a bear).

And now they did the official pap stroll. We can’t wait to see what these two crazy kids wear to the Golden Globes in 2024, where Cooper will lose Best Actor to Timothée Chalamet for Wonka.