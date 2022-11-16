Brad Pitt’s Publicist Tests Out New Girlfriend For Him at Bono Concert

It seems like just yesterday that sources close to Brad Pitt were insisting to the tabloids that he was dating Emily Ratajkowski. Unfortunately, the fledgling couple’s publicists couldn’t come to an agreement, because now Ratajkowski is rumored to be dating Pete Davidson, and Pitt is left with diddly squat. Or is he?

Amid ongoing negative press coverage surrounding his divorce from Angelina Jolie, the Pitt PR machine has found another young lady to link him to, thank God. Her name is Ines de Ramon, she’s 29 (sure), and she used to be married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley.

Wesley and de Ramon in 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Daily Mail has exclusive photos of Pitt and de Ramon standing backstage together at a Bono concert in L.A. on Sunday. There’s also a video of Pitt, 58, halfheartedly introducing de Ramon to his friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Sean Penn was there, too, not paying attention to any of them. TRUE LOVE?

According to the Mail, Pitt and de Ramon “appear to be an item.” How did they meet? Well, a source told the tabloid that de Ramon is a member of Pitt’s “team.” Hm. According to a LinkedIn account that appears to belong to her, de Ramon has been a vice president at Anita Ko Jewelry since 2020. But perhaps she’s recently taken a new position as Woman Who Stands With Brad Pitt in Photos at Brad Pitt Cash Money LLC.

I just hope Paul Wesley isn’t too pissed about this. He only separated from de Ramon at the beginning of this year, after getting secretly married in 2019. To find out your recent ex-wife was caught standing in a frame with Brad Pitt has got to be a blow.

We will update you the moment Pitt is spotted standing next to de Ramon again.