Brad Pitt Hawks His God-Approved $2,000 Shirts on Goop

Do you remember where you were when you learned about cashmere? Brad Pitt does. In a one-on-one with former fiancée and Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor reveals he didn’t know about cashmere or a “nice bottle of red is” until he met Gwyneth, but more importantly, her father Bruce, both of whom are responsible for waking up his “luxury gene.” I learned about cashmere by going “hmm” while touching sweaters at Uniqlo and a nice bottle of red from Francis Ford Coppola.

Pitt sat down with Paltrow for a Father’s Day Goop exclusive (goopclusive) where the two discuss his new shirt brand called “God’s True Cashmere.” Would God want us to be spending $1,980 on cashmere button downs? Time will tell. Gwynnie bought one for her mother (Blythe Danner) who said, “This is like a warm hug –– I’m never taking it off.” You know what else is like a warm hug? God’s light, which is free. Paltrow herself says this little word cloud about the shirts: “There’s an opportunity for you guys to fill this hole because there are beautiful luxury cashmere brands,” (yup) “but there’s nothing rock and roll about them.” (Massive oversight.) “There’s this space for a little bit of a cooler, a little bit more rugged, super luxury cashmere for cool, gorgeous guys.” (Slay!)

The shirts are designed by once-rumored Pitt girlfriend and current business partner Sat Hari Khalsa with whom Pitt says he has a “sibling relationship.” She said she had a dream in which Pitt was asking for more softness and then God told her to make the shirts. God’s special shirts also feature hand-cut gems for the buttons, of which there are seven down the front and eleven total. The first number represents the chakras and the second number represents mastery in numerology. If you choose to max out your credit card in time for Father’s Day, consider explaining to your father (or mother! I don’t make the rules) that the buttons are hand-cut gems from India that represent the chakras.

The convo mercifully turns away from the unaffordable shirts and to Brad’s memories of Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow asks Pitt if her father had a “paternal energy” to him and Pitt says, “One hundred percent.” Pitt also goes on to describe Bruce as a straight-shooter who was also “funny as f*ck,” just like Paltrow. Celebs are obsessed with making sure you know they are funny whether or not you’re laughing. What this Father’s Day convo lacks, rather glaringly, is any mention of Pitt’s own six children, with whom his relationship is increasingly strained. But maybe in lieu of being able to give his kids a hug, he can get them a shirt that does that job for him.