Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie Is Being Mean About Our Shared Winery

It’s hard to believe that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt almost six years ago. That case remains unresolved, and Pitt just launched a new, somewhat related legal offensive that’s sure to keep the two parties paying their respective attorneys $2,000 an hour until they die. The latest: Pitt says Jolie “sought to inflict harm” on him by selling her stake in Chateau Miraval to a company indirectly owned by a Russian oligarch.

Pitt originally filed suit over the Miraval sale in February; this new legal filing details more exactly what’s pissing him off. According to Us Weekly, Pitt says Jolie’s decision to sell her stake in their shared rosé brand to the company Tenute del Mondo in October 2021 was part of a larger plan to ruin his life (paraphrasing). Per the filing, the company is “a hostile third-party competitor bent on taking control of Miraval” and is “indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler,” the billionaire owner of an international alcohol business that sells Stoli vodka, among other products.

“Through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt,” the filing states. “Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

Pitt also claims in the filing that Jolie “contributed nothing to Miraval’s success. Instead, she allowed Pitt to pour money and sweat equity into the business in reliance on the consent right she owed him and a right of first refusal her business entity owed his.”

Sweat equity. Okay. This is just like when the Toms tried to get a better deal on their bar in Vanderpump Rules by telling Lisa Vanderpump they were cleaning the bathrooms or whatever.

So far, Jolie’s attorneys have not responded to the filing. Pitt’s lawyers are requesting a trial by jury, God help us.