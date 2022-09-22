Boston Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Faces Suspension for Cheating on Nia Long

What a week for promiscuous men who already have a beautiful woman at home. Yes, a challenger has met Adam Levine in the arena: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. It has been reported that Udoka would be put on suspension for the entire season and face disciplinary action for partaking in what ESPN is calling “a consensual intimate relationship with a woman who is a member of the franchise's staff.”

We rarely write about sports on this website, because most of my colleagues do not particularly care about the topic unless Mr. Met is concerned. But this is an exception to the rule because a famous woman is involved, and we love those. Udoka has been in a relationship with beautiful actress Nia Long for 12 years and they have a 10-year-old son together.

I’m sure we all know this, but Boston does horrible things to men. Now imagine being one of the most well-liked men in Boston. Udoka brought the Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years, making him something of a god to the Dunkin crowd. It certainly does not help that he is one of the only hot NBA coaches (the other one is Steve Kerr, no questions at this time). He probably felt like he was on top of the world, and a little consensual sidepiece wouldn’t be an issue. Especially, from what is able to be gleaned from Long’s Instagram, when his long term partner/mother of his child is living in Brooklyn.

Well, he was wrong. Udoka is now facing a significant suspension and has been put on a watch list by everyone who loves The Best Man. This tweet does a good job of summing up the general consensus among, well, everyone who knows who both of these people are:

According to ESPN, Udoka’s job is not at risk and he will be able to return to coaching after his suspension. Whatever. He can go back to his job, but he will always be remembered as that dude who cheated on Nia Long, and that is, as they say in basketball, an air ball.