This writer/producer/sometimes-actor’s career is smoking hot. But despite being friends with basically everyone you’ve ever heard of, it’s not enough to get him un-banned from the Met Gala for lighting up on the red carpet. Not even a personal letter to Anna Wintour was enough to overturn the ruling. Will he be able to campaign hard enough to be given a second chance?

