Bill Hader Is Up to His Old Tricks (Dating Petite Brunettes and Only Telling Us After the Fact)

Bill Hader, you son of a gun. You wild and crazy former SNL star. You 44-year-old creator and star of Barry on HBO. You’ve done it again, haven’t you? Dated a famous woman and forgot to tell us until much later? You scamp.

Page Six reports that until recently, Hader had a secret girlfriend. Now she’s not even his girlfriend anymore, and the secret is out. According to a source, Hader dated this person “at least two months” this year. Who was it? If you guessed Minka Kelly or Jenny Slate you are in the vicinity, but the real answer is: Ali Wong.

A source revealed that Hader and the 40-year-old comedian started dating “at least two months ago” but have already split. “They’re no longer dating,” the source continued. “They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends.”

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Certainly. Why is a source telling us this? Well, it’s important for us to know that those roughly two months that Hader and Wong were dating were magical. “Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it,” another source told Page Six. “They helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali’s divorce.”

Wong, you may have heard, is in the process of divorcing her husband Justin Makuta, whom she was married to for eight years. Hader, meanwhile, broke up with Anna Kendrick earlier this year. They were together for a whole year before sources connected to Hader thought to tell us. And before that, Hader dated Rachel Bilson. He brought her to the Golden Globes in 2020 but wouldn’t even say how they met. She misses him.

Which lucky little brunette lady will Hader date in private next? I guess we’ll find out in six to nine months.