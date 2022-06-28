Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick ‘Barry’ Their Breakup News

There’s a lot going on right now. Perhaps that’s why Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have chosen this moment to leak to Entertainment Tonight that their 18-month relationship has come to a close. The gossip outlet reports the news straight up, via a source close to the now-ex-couple: "Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up." There you have it.

Rumors about a relationship between Hader, 43, and Kendrick, 36, first surfaced in January, at which point the tabloids reported that they had already been dating “quietly” for a year. “They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Not so much anymore, apparently. But it seems the writing was on the wall: In March, Hader declined to discuss his relationship with Kendrick on the record out of respect for the three daughters he shares with Maggie Carey, whom he divorced in 2018. “They just want me to be their dad,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.” Fair enough.

Hader and Kendrick originally met in 2019 on the set of the pathologically unfunny Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle, which is about a woman who wants to become Santa. They played siblings. While I’m sure that was incredibly romantic, Hader was dating Rachel Bilson at the time, so they didn’t get together right away.

And now, they’re back where they started, which is probably fine with both of them. My guess is Hader will have another petite brunette on his arm in time for the Emmys in September.