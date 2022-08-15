Big Ten Gains Small Eleven: Millie Bobby Brown's Doing Online College at Purdue

Clear all of the piss-soaked hair out of the drains in the freshman dorm showers and tell all of your cousin’s friends to throw the Claws and some mayonnaise and sour cream-based dip into the special edition Yeti cooler emblazoned with Purdue University’s logo as soon as they wake up, because Millie Bobby Brown is going to be West Lafayette, Indiana’s THAT BITCH! She’ll actually be attending online, but still. The Big Ten just gained one Small Eleven!

(That’s a really good joke because the Midwest conference that Purdue football competes in is called The Big Ten, not that any of you out-of-touch nebbish types who come to Gawker for all your MBB news would know.)

Our girl is enrolled in Purdue’s Human Services program, which Millie Bobby described in an Allure profile as a degree in which “you learn about the system and how to help young people.” Purdue’s website describes candidates for the human services program as students who are “concerned about today's individuals and families and want to help them find solutions to challenging circumstances.” The degree prepares students for careers at public welfare agencies, transitional housing facilities, child protective agencies, behavioral health centers, and addiction treatment and recovery centers. All places where seeing UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown would really put you at ease.

Brown specifically wants to help “raise up young women and girls,” a goal which is intrinsic not just to her academic pursuits but to the mission of Florence by Mills, her skincare line for teens.

"I don’t know anything about beauty and skincare,” Brown said. “That’s why I created this. I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don’t know about because we’re young. Everything’s antiaging, everything is depuffing. We don’t know what that means.”

She added, “"I need to know more. And I know our generation needs to know more," presumably referring to the long term and systemic effects of the Florence by Mills Feed Your Soul Love U A Latte Coffee Glow Mask retailing for $18 online. Yes — we all have to do our own research.

See you over the counter and behind a sheet of glass at the DMV, Mills!