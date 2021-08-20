Big Guy Seen With Little Gal

Nothing is better than when a big guy is with a little guy. I love looking at it. Think about it: one guy is huge, and the other is small? What is not to love? This is something to take into consideration when looking at these photos of Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz, who might be dating.

It appears Tatum biked around the East Village while Kravitz stood on the back of the bike, her arms draped around his neck. These are two beautiful people, so obviously they look good together. But more importantly, he is a giant and she is so tiny, which means we want to stare at them.

Think about it. Remember Hayden Panettiere and that giant boxer who is the father of her child? His name is Wladimir Klitschko, which is irrelevant. If you remember them at all it’s because you saw a picture of them and thought, “Holy cow, that’s one small lady and an enormous man.” It tickles the same part of our brains that goes wild when we see two different species of animals being pals. We know it isn’t supposed to work, but we love to see it happen.

Some other great big/tiny pairs that make my brain go brrrrr are Simone Biles and Shaq, Succession’s Nicholas Braun and Kieran Culkin, Adam Driver and Keri Rusell, and this photo of Elizabeth Debicki.

Those of us who can’t stop staring at the photos of Kravitz and Tatum are in luck. The two are together maybe because they are dating but definitely because they are working together on Kravtiz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island. The movie is about a cocktail waitress (Kravitz) who maneuvers her way onto the private island of a tech mogul/philanthropist named Slater King (Tatum). According to Deadline (and anyone with an understanding of how plot works) the island is fun, and then it is terrifying.

Maybe the terrifying thing is that Kravitz becomes Tatum-sized. Now that would be really scary.