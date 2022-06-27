Ben Affleck's 10-Year Old Test Drives Lamborghini Into Another Car

Jennifer Garner’s not mad, she’s just disappointed. That’s because her ex-husband Ben Affleck let their youngest child Samuel, 10, test drive a bright-yellow Lamborghini in full view of the paparazzi yesterday. Predictably, young Sam reversed into a BMW almost immediately after he got behind the wheel. His dad’s girlfriend, J.Lo, stood nearby, sighing into her phone.

The owners of the luxury-vehicle dealership where Affleck allowed his four-foot-tall kid to figure out whether or not he could drive on instinct told Page Six that “everybody was okay” after the accident. Little Sam, however, looked distressed in several photos paparazzi captured of the incident, burying his head in his dad’s T-shirt. (Here’s a video if you want to see the whole thing.)

A rep for Affleck told TMZ that neither car was damaged in the collision, which seems unlikely. Lopez has not commented, as this is not her business and as you can clearly see, she was on her phone the whole time. She did recently praise Affleck’s parenting skills in a post for Father’s Day on Instagram, however, claiming that Affleck is “the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever.”

After their big morning playing cars, hopefully Affleck, Lopez, and the fourth grader in their care promptly retired to their new multi-million-dollar compound in Beverly Hills. Glad everyone’s okay.