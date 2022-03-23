Does Anyone Know if Ben Affleck Beamed at Jennifer Lopez During the iHeartRadio Music Awards?

Did he support her with his eyes?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Circle: Kelly Conaboy
Kelly Conaboy
sleuthing

Of course everyone knows that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together, in love, and indulging privately in their kinky obsession with bathrooms. But here’s a question: Did Ben Affleck beam love-locked eyes at Jennifer Lopez while cheering her on during her acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night? That I’m not so sure about. Let’s take a look.

I don’t know. Honestly, with the state of media these days, I’d really prefer to see things for myself before making any decisions. Let’s take a look at the photograph.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oh, yep. I guess he did beam love-locked eyes at Jennifer Lopez while cheering her on during her acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last night.

