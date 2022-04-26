Ben Affleck Lost His Raya Password a Long Time Ago, Okay?

As everyone knows, Ben Affleck has been dating Jennifer Lopez since last spring. He even proposed to her this month with an eight-carat green diamond ring, which he should have done at the latest in February, but whatever. Bennifer is real, Bennifer is committed, and that means that Affleck doesn’t even remember his password for Raya, the dating app that was created exclusively for Ben Affleck to meet gorgeous part-time cocktail waitresses. It’s really frustrating that women keep saying they met him on the app, when he hasn’t logged onto it in literally years (please don’t check that).

The drama started on season five of the Netflix real-estate reality series Selling Sunset, of course. Star Emma Hernan, a blonde agent/empanada saleswoman, claimed in the fifth episode of the season that she had recently matched with Affleck on Raya (the season was filmed last fall). “He may or may not have been texting me,” she told fellow blonde agent Chrishell Stause. “He may or may not have asked to grab…coffee a few times.”

MITCHELL HAASETH/NETFLIX

“You could have spoiled Bennifer!” Stause replied excitedly. “It was right before that,” Hernan said. “So maybe that wouldn’t have happened.” She also noted that Affleck mentioned Boston in his opening pickup line.

Um, this is crazy, because Affleck doesn’t even remember this? His publicist went directly to People to set the record straight. “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” the rep said. That’s official confirmation from Raya — what more do you need?

Just in case, Hernan also made a very specific statement about the situation during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop yesterday. “It was not recent. This was 2019,” she said of her match with Affleck, directly contradicting what she said on the show. “Literally, the smallest, innocent little thing, and it was taken and blew up out of proportion. I think on the show, you didn't see the time frame and it just seemed worse, and it was literally the smallest thing. End of story. We're shutting that one down, now.”

Hear that? We are SHUTTING IT DOWN. Affleck hasn’t been on Raya for several, or at least three, years. Hernan may have said that Affleck asked her out right before he got back together with J.Lo, but actually it was in 2019. Please don’t bring this up again.

And please definitely don’t watch this video that was posted in May 2021. Thank you.