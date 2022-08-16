Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s Fake Plantation Wedding Is a Go

Last month, Ben Affleck and Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck snuck off to Las Vegas to get legally married at the ages of 49 and 52. Since then, they’ve spent way too many days in Paris and each had a birthday, making them 50 and 53. And the party don’t stop: TMZ reports that this weekend, Bennifer and family will celebrate their nuptials at Ben’s fake plantation house in Georgia. Apparently, Ben and Jen are just desperate to make a scene at the most embarrassing property either of them owns.

TMZ notes that Ben’s Georgia property was the planned location for the Afflecks’ first wedding back in 2002. Of course that didn’t happen, and if I were advising either of them, I’d say great — let’s leave that idea in the past. But the couple is soldiering on, preparing to walk down the aisle in front of a mansion on the property that is literally called “The Big House,” like it would have been in antebellum times.

According to Page Six, Lopez is going to wear a custom gown by Ralph Lauren, and Vogue is going to “document her fashion journey for the weekend.” A source told the gossip outlet that Affleck may as well not even be there: “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.”

Who will be there to focus on Mrs. Jennifer Lynn? Well Matt Damon, of course. Page Six also notes that Lopez’s Shades of Blue co-star Drea de Matteo is invited, as is Jimmy Kimmel. And Ben’s brother Casey Affleck will be in attendance as well, hopefully with his weirdo 24-year-old girlfriend.

We are wishing everyone the best, and we can’t wait to read all about this in J.Lo’s email newsletter.