Ben Affleck And J.Lo Are Either Still In the Honeymoon Phase Or Ready to Kill Each Other

Can you believe Ben Affleck and Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck have been legally married for three months? After their first wedding in Vegas, first honeymoon in Paris, second fake plantation wedding in Georgia, and second honeymoon in Italy, this rockstar couple is finally settling down in Los Angeles. Affleck just sold his Pacific Palisades bachelor pad for $28.5 million, which suggests he is living with his new bride at her place while they shop for a forever home with the right number of toilets. How’s all that going? Depends on whom you ask.

Us Weekly proclaimed this morning that Ben and J.Lo are “still in their honeymoon phase.” A source insisted that “they are very head over heels for each other” and “becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, except for the fact that it solidified what they had.”

But another vicious — and perhaps more truthful — source told Radar Online last week that Bennifer’s newlywed bliss is gone girl. “They’re back to the grind of work and parenting,” the source grumbled. “Reality has set in.”

Another source revealed to the outlet that Ben and Jen are arguing over everything from Jen’s hectic work schedule to Ben’s constant smoking. “Marital bliss? More like marital mayhem!” the source quipped. “Before the wedding, Jennifer put on an Oscar-worthy performance for Ben, pretending to be the perfect, easygoing wife-to-be,” the source added, noting that Ben was “blinded by love” but “didn't realize what he was getting into.”

After 20 years of knowing Mrs. Jennifer Lynn, I think Ben did realize what he was getting into, and I’m confident he will stick it out for at least another two to three years. Maybe they can have another wedding at Christmas to keep the spark alive.