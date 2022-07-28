Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Have Been in Paris Too Long

Mr. Ben Affleck and Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck touched down in Paris last Thursday to celebrate their honeymoon alongside four of their children. As we’ve seen, they’ve all been having an amazing, happy time. But it’s this Thursday now, and they have officially been in Paris too long. Just Jared reports that the gang headed to the Louvre today for a private tour. Fun! Except they’ve already been there at least twice.

The world-famous museum is just a brisk, 15-minute walk down the Rue de Rivoli from the Hotel de Crillon, where they’ve been staying and in some cases smoking out the window. Since they arrived last week, Ben and Jen have made this pilgrimage several times in several different sponsored Reformation outfits. They walked around the Louvre on Sunday, J.Lo’s birthday, wearing a red dress and a blue button-down shirt. And then they did it again on Monday, wearing a blue dress and a blue button-down shirt. And then they visited again on Tuesday, wearing a blue patterned sweater and a gray t-shirt.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

They may not want to admit it, but they are getting tired. And bored. Why not hop a flight to Rome and walk around the Colosseum six times? Or jet over to London and go back and forth across the Tower Bridge?

It’s not like they don’t have the means to travel somewhere else: J.Lo’s recently launched $65 Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm is flying off the shelves (probably). Or they could just go home and start the thrilling journey of spending the rest of their lives together.