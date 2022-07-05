Revealed: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Local Art Acquisition

After allowing his 10-year-old to test drive a bright-yellow Lamborghini right into another car last week, Ben Affleck was ready for some rest and relaxation. He and fiancée Jennifer Lopez took to the Melrose Trading Post, an open-air market, in Los Angeles on Sunday to survey the handmade work of local artisans and test the neighborhood paparazzi’s finest lenses. The sleuthing eyes of Just Jared noticed the pair had picked up a piece of artwork, and indeed that seems to be the case:

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Unfortunately for those hoping to get a peek at the art that might one day hang in the couple’s new multi-million dollar compound, zero of the many photos taken show the work from the front.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Luckily for you, we here at Gawker have the inside scoop on Ben and Jen’s big new acquisition. There’s no accounting for taste, they say, and they also say “I don’t know art, but I know what I like.” But I think you’ll agree that their new piece is quite tasteful indeed, as well as both art and what you like.

Here it is:

Jennifer Lopez: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images; Ben Affleck: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images; Frame: Shutterstock

I love it!