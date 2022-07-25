Ben Affleck Can’t Stop Smiling Over New Wife J.Lo On Parisian Honeymoon

How else would Mr. Ben and Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck celebrate their recent nuptials? The two jetted off to Paris this weekend for a romantic honeymoon trip, where they toured the Louvre, chartered a love boat down the River Seine, and hit up the most expensive restaurants in town. Their children were in tow, as well, making this trip not only incredibly romantic but also a blended family affair. While J.Lo made time to get a little work in on the trip — she launched her $65 JLo Body by JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm on her birthday yesterday — Ben was fully focused on his new wife and family, practically beaming in every photo.

Here’s the happy couple leaving the Hôtel de Crillon for a gorgeous dinner on Saturday.

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

And here they are taking in the majesty of one of the city’s famous pedestrian bridges.

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

Not even a little rain could dampen Ben’s spirits.

Best Image / BACKGRID

During the rare moment he wasn’t with his beloved, he still couldn’t stop smiling.

Best Image / BACKGRID

On an impromptu stroll through the Marais, he even put his fist around his new wife to show how much he cares.

Best Image / BACKGRID

And after all that walking around during the day and nudge-nudge wink-wink at the hotel at night, Mrs. Jennifer’s sweet hubby took a little love nap aboard the Petrus III as it cruised down the Seine. He deserved it!

Best Image / BACKGRID

Can’t wait to see the pics from their fake plantation celebration next month.