Bella Hadid Is the Best Rich Hot Person

In early December, Bella Hadid announced she was back as a Victoria’s Secret model, almost two years after the fallout from a New York Times investigation alleging a shocking “culture of misogyny” inside a company previously known for its radical feminist ethos that resulted in the mass exodus of some of its most prized “Angels.” Throughout the ensuing press tour promoting her new role as a “VS Collective ambassador,” Hadid has claimed that since her return to Victoria’s Secret she has felt “empowered again,” which is good for her.

I am very grateful that Hadid is promoting something — especially something this momentous for women — because it means we will get more interviews from her. I love Bella Hadid; she is my favorite living hot person. She was born rich and hot and will die rich and hot, and for that reason she is incredibly unrelatable, but she still triumphantly insists she is just like everyone else. In an interview for Wall Street Journal Magazine’s “My Monday Morning” series, in which the magazine asks celebrities and CEOs with access to dozens of assistants about productivity and routines, Hadid opens up about how she starts her weeks.

She does morning pages because she loves The Artist’s Way, she loves smoothies and going to the gym, and she loves dressing herself without the help of a stylist. But the real nugget of gold is when she is asked about posting a photo of herself crying on Instagram:

I would have really depressive episodes and my mom or my doctor would ask how I was and instead of having to respond in text, I would just send them a photo. It was the easiest thing for me to do at the time because I was never able to explain how I was feeling. I would just be in excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain, and I didn’t know why. That was over the past three years.

[When I posted them] it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was OK to feel that way. Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth. I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point I wasn’t able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it.

This is a perfect famous-person sentiment. I love that Hadid thinks taking a photo of herself crying and sending it to her doctor is a normal and effective way of communicating with her healthcare provider. Most importantly, I love that she believes that someone like me (normal, not rich, average looking) will see her beautiful crying selfies on Instagram and think, “Wow, it’s ok to feel this way.” Thank you Bella Hadid for making me feel seen.