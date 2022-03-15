Bella Hadid's Nose Knows Only Regret

Bella Hadid has long denied having had any plastic surgery, even though there are pictures of her from the past that look different than pictures of her in the present. It’s okay. We’re not here to pry; in fact, we never have been. Mainly we look inward. What Bella Hadid’s face looks like is the business of Bella Hadid’s team and Bella Hadid’s team alone. Except when it comes to her nose.

Her nose is our business now!

Bella Hadid’s nose covers Vogue’s April issue, and in the accompanying story, Hadid admits (for the first time) to having gotten a nose job at age 14. I don’t think one would be out of line in assuming this decision was made at least in part under the weight of motherly influence, although Hadid does not say as much herself. She does regret it, though. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she says. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Aww. Really makes you feel lucky to have the nose of your ancestors, doesn’t it, if you do? (Also the buccal fat of your ancestors.) That’s the only surgery Hadid is copping to, though. “People think I fully fucked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she told Vogue. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?” And you have to admit: right.

“I have never used filler,” she says. “Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

Well, okay. :) Not our business :)