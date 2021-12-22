Basketball Review: Just Jojo Siwa's Parts

Gawker Person of the Year, Dancing with the Stars phenom, and my own personal celebrity doppelgänger Jojo Siwa attended a basketball game last night. I don’t claim to be interested in basketball, and that joke where one pretends like she doesn’t understand basketball and says, “Go, Sport!” is obviously dead, but truthfully, I don’t have a lot of other details. I did like when Spike Lee attended a Knicks game last week looking like a proud little grandma in an all-orange tracksuit, trying to get a photo of Steph Curry’s ass.

Luckily, any pertinent details are none of my business for the purposes of this blog post. I am merely here to report on Just Jojo Siwa’s Parts.

In the above clip, Phoenix Sun Jae Crowder, who seems like a total sweetie pie, tries to keep the ball in play before it goes out of bounds. While he makes contact with it, he falls and does a belly flop over the VIP seats courtside. This is funny because people tripping with incredible flourish is funny, but what makes it even better is that he trips over Jojo Siwa. Vaults over her, even.

Was Jojo, the woman who performed a perfect 10 jazz dance while made up as the most realistic Pennywise I’ve ever seen, scared? No!

In braids, Chuck Taylors, and a Lakers jersey, Jojo is scream-laughing throughout the whole affair, even as Crowder’s diving body makes direct contact with hers. Wow, what a good nature she has. Perfect 10.