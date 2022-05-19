Aww, Tom Brady Lets Gisele Bündchen Do All the Work at Home

What’s your idea of a “dream” man? A sporty guy, maybe. Strong and tall. A real man’s man. The kind of guy who holds nearly every major quarterback record, according to his Wikipedia. The kind of guy who has a fucked-up diet and kisses his kid on the lips for a span of multiple seconds at a time. The kind of guy who says he’s gonna retire and spend time with his family, and then minutes later decides, actually never mind. The kind of guy who lets his wife do exactly what she loves: all of the work.

Ah, yes. That’s your guy. And the sad thing is your ideal man is out there. But Gisele Bündchen already has him.

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is,” the supermodel told Vogue UK in a recent interview. “It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

And how do Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen remain in sync? By maintaining strict, clear, and separate focuses. “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids,” Bündchen said. “And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions."

Aww. It’s so nice, as a woman, to have “the reins,” so to speak, when it comes to the work of raising a family, wouldn’t you say? It’s so comforting to be “trusted” by your husband, while he’s away, doing his career, and you are at home, doing everything there is to be done there for and with your three children. Damn. If only all guys could be like Tom Brady. I’m positively swooning.